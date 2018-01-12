Appeal Court refuses to stop Anambra Central re-run election APGA hails INEC
COURT of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday refused an application seeking to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from conducting the rerun election into the Anambra Central Senatorial District of Anambra State. The court said that the earlier order made on November 20, 2017, directing INEC to conduct election for the senatorial seat within 90 […]
