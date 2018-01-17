Appeal court strikes out suit on Anambra re-run poll

COURT OF Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday finally stuck out a legal action which sought to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from conducting the last Saturday senatorial election for the Anambra Central senatorial district. Two motions on notice filed by Senator Annie Okonkwo, through his counsel, Mr. Solomon Umoh (SAN), were dismissed yesterday by […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

