 Appeal court strikes out suit on Anambra re-run poll | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Appeal court strikes out suit on Anambra re-run poll

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

COURT OF Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday finally stuck out a legal action which sought to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from conducting the last Saturday senatorial election for the Anambra Central senatorial district. Two motions on notice filed by Senator Annie Okonkwo, through his counsel, Mr. Solomon Umoh (SAN), were dismissed yesterday by […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.