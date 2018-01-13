Appeal Court Upholds Temporary Forfeiture Of Patience Jonathan’s $5.8m, N2.5bn
The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has upheld the order made by the Federal High Court in Lagos authorising the temporary forfeiture of the sum of $5, 842, 316.66 and N2, 421, 953, 522.78 linked to the accounts of former first lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan to the Federal Government. Mrs Jonathan had […]
