Apple could be ditching the MacBook Air as early as this year
The venerable MacBook Air might be getting the boot in favor of a 13-inch entry-level MacBook sometime later this year. It’s just a rumor, but it’s definitely within the realm of possibility. Here’s why.
The post Apple could be ditching the MacBook Air as early as this year appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!