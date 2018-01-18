Apple wins the bidding war for Kristen Wiig’s comedy series

Apple has won a bidding war for a comedy series starring Kristen Wiig and produced by Wiig and Reese Witherspoon, intending to make it the tech company’s first scripted comedy series.

