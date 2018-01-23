APPLY NOW: Apply For MTN Nigeria Graduate Customer Service Accelerated Internship Programme
MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Title: 2018 Customer Service Accelerated Internship Programme
Location: Nationwide
Job Description
Accelerated Internship Programme (AIP):
Our Accelerated Internship Programme (AIP) is 2 year programme for graduates who aspire to develop a career in Customer Service with Africa’s leading Telecommunications provider.
The AIP offers you the unrivalled opportunity to work with Customer Service Professionals in the industry and also exposes you to experienced mentors and coaches who will guide you on this quest.
A Certificate of Completion will be issued to you upon completing the 2 – year Internship programme which will jumpstart your career in the industry.
Qualifications
Minimum of a second class lower degree (2:2) or HND lower credit from a Nigerian or foreign institution in any of the following field(s) of study:
Social Science
Humanities/Arts
Age and Experience:
Age limit: 26 – 28 years
Must be fluent in English
Intermediate proficiency level in Microsoft Suite applications
1 – 2 years experience in client facing role
Must have completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)
Attributes:
Customer Focus
Fast learner
Entrepreneurial thinking
Proactivity & self-motivation
Ability to prioritise effectively and accept challenging responsibilities
Ability to apply creativity, innovation and analytical thinking in solving problems
Internally motivated, self-driven, receptive to feedback and ability to take ownership
Ability to work under pressure
Results driven
Skills Digitally savvy, result-oriented and innovative
Willing to take accountability, get things done
Strong numerate and analytical skills
Ability to apply theoretical knowledge to practical experience
Continuous learning and adaptability to new technologies
Willingness to work in any assigned functional area/location
Have a big picture focus
Emotional Intelligence
Ability to keep up with current developments and trends
Excellent relationship-building and teamwork capabilities
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to collect, analyse and interpret complex data
Behavioral Competencies:
Must exhibit MTN Values of: Leadership, Innovation, Relationships, Integrity, and a Can-Do attitude.
Must exhibit MTN Vital Behaviors: Complete Accountability, Get It Done, Active Collaboration, and Complete Candour.
Job Conditions:
Normal MTNN working conditions
Open Plan Office
High performance culture
Valid international passport
