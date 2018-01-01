Approaching Government To Consider Hybrids In EV rive: Toyota – NDTVAuto.com
|
NDTVAuto.com
|
Approaching Government To Consider Hybrids In EV rive: Toyota
NDTVAuto.com
Toyota Kirloskar Motor is approaching the government to consider hybrids as a key part of India's drive towards electric vehicles (EVs), according to a top company official. The government has envisaged 100 per cent electric vehicles for public …
Toyota sets 2030 electric sales target
Indian Government Should Consider Hybrids As Electric Vehicles – Toyota
Toyota Will Roll Out Its Electric Vehicles In India In Addition To The Rest Of The World
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!