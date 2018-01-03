Archbishop Chukwuma hails Ugwuanyi over 2018 budget proposal

ENUGU—ARCHBISHOP of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for presenting a “realistic budget proposal” to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Archbishop Chukwuma expressed optimism that Gov. Ugwuanyi will implement to the letter, the budget, which stood below N100 billion when passed into law, noting that while other states budgeted above N100 billion, Enugu State in consideration of the nation’s economic realities, presented a modest budget proposal it could implement with the lean resources at its disposal.

The clergy who spoke at the New Year prayer session held at the Government House, Enugu, to formally usher in the commencement of work, applauded the governor for his people-oriented and inclusive leadership that has touched lives and earned him support and praises from leaders of opposition political parties in the state.

He reiterated his stance on Gov. Ugwuanyi’s re-election in 2019, saying: “Anybody who says you’re not going for second term will fail”.

According to him, “I am happy that APC chieftains acknowledge that you are doing well. So, anybody who comes to challenge you will fail. Enugu is peaceful, no report of any upheaval, unlike other states where there were killings and pandemonium.

“Enugu State is in the hands of God. I was listening to the budget proposal of Enugu State. Other states budgeted above N100 billion each, but Enugu State budget proposal is N98.5 billion. Gov. Ugwuanyi is realistic and will implement the budget”.

While thanking the governor for the passage of Child Rights Act into law, the Archbishop also commended him for the massive road projects in the rural areas to improve the living standard of the people, especially the dwellers.

He therefore, charged the civil servants in the state to display honesty and dedication and continue to support the good works of the governor.

Gov. Ugwuanyi in his prayer message expressed gratitude to “the Almighty God of Abraham, God of Isaac, God of Jacob and awesome God of David, for the blessings and favours He bestowed on us last year and for the Grace we hope to receive this New Year”.

The governor thanked Archbishop Chukwuma, the officiating priests and all the participants for their presence at the prayer session and also appreciated the stakeholders of the state, the civil servants, the organized Labour, the clergy, market men and women and indeed the entire people of Enugu State who he called the true heroes of democracy for the prayers, support, solidarity and cooperation that they have continued to accord his administration.

He said that “the New Year offers us another chance to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state and to rededicate ourselves to the building of a secure and viable society for the benefit of all and sundry”.

“We want to assure you all that all that we were able to accomplish last year, represents the minimum that we can give to our people as we are poised to do even much more this year.

“A few days ago, I presented the 2018 Budget estimates tagged,”Budget of Sustainable Economic Growth” with which we intend to consolidate the foundation that we have already laid in creating an enabling environment for the full development of our human and natural resources, revitalization of our social services as well as building vital infrastructure for sustainable and inclusive development.

“I pledge that by the Grace of God, we will ensure the full implementation of the budget as passed by the State House of Assembly, for the benefit of our people”, the governor said.

Gov. Ugwuanyi therefore called on the people of the state to remain unrelenting in their prayers and to continue to work towards the peace and progress of Enugu State.

“Enugu State is truly in the hands of God and I assure you that with Him as our guide and all of us working together, Enugu State shall continue to prosper”, the governor prayed while wishing everyone a very Happy and blissful 2018, adding: “It shall be well with us and it shall be well with Enugu State in Jesus Name. Amen”.

Also at the event were, the state’s Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecelia Ezeilo; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi; Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Ngozi Emehelu and other Judges in the State; Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Godwin Madu; Chaplain, Government House, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Chinedu Ozoude; other clergy and top government functionaries; staff of the Government House, etc.

