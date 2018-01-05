Are DJ Cuppy and Davido’s manager, Asa Asika in a romantic relationship? (photos) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Are DJ Cuppy and Davido's manager, Asa Asika in a romantic relationship? (photos)
Information Nigeria
DJ Cuppy, the daughter of Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, and Asa Asika – Davido's manager are reportedly in a romantic relationship! Cuppy was previously linked to footballer Victor Anichebe while living in london, but they ended their …
DJ Cuppy to anonymous lady: Caution your boyfriend not to text me
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!