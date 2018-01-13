Are Ona Kakanfo: Akala, Akintola, others arrive Durbar stadium for Adams coronation

Former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao Akala, Senator representing Oyo Central District, Monsurat Sunmonu and legal luminary Chief Adeniyi Akintola are among the dignitaries that have arrived the Durbar stadium, Oyo, venue of the coronation ceremony of Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland. Among other dignitaries that have […]

