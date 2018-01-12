Aregbesola assures of full salaries

The Osun State Government has assured civil servants in the state of its readiness to pay them their monthly salaries in full. The Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji, gave the assurance during a meeting with staff of the ministry on Friday in Osogbo. Oyebamiji, however, said the payment of the full salaries would be determined by the availability of resources.

