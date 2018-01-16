Aregbesola Warns Elite Against Causing War In Nigeria – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Aregbesola Warns Elite Against Causing War In Nigeria
Leadership Newspapers
Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said selfishness, unmitigated greed of the nation's elite might provoke rage and anger that may cause war in Nigeria if not checked. The governor made this disclosure in his speech titled, “The …
Nigerians pushing towards war unknowingly, says Aregbesola
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!