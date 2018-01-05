Arewa youths react to killings in Benue, Kaduna, others

The Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, has expressed dismay with the mindless killings in Benue, Kaduna, Kwara and Rivers States, saying it calls for concern in the country. The forum said, “Arewa Youth Forum is worried about the mindless killings all over the country especially those in Benue, Kaduna, Kwara and Rivers, also that these carnage […]

Arewa youths react to killings in Benue, Kaduna, others

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

