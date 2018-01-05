 Arewa youths react to killings in Benue, Kaduna, others | Nigeria Today
Arewa youths react to killings in Benue, Kaduna, others

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, has expressed dismay with the mindless killings in Benue, Kaduna, Kwara and Rivers States, saying it calls for concern in the country. The forum said, “Arewa Youth Forum is worried about the mindless killings all over the country especially those in Benue, Kaduna, Kwara and Rivers, also that these carnage […]

