Argentina media mocks CHAN Eagles

Nigeria’s Super Eagles team B’s performance against Rwanda in their opening game of the CAF African Championship in Morocco, has attracted comments from the Argentine media.

The Super Eagles had a myriad of chances and also hit the bar about four times as they finished the game scores and the Rwandans in the group C fixture. The Super Eagles World Cup major opponents Argentina have been following the team’s progress in the tournament.

‘’Nigeria, Argentina’s rival in the World Cup, started the African Nations Championship with a 0-0 draw against Rwanda, a 113th-ranked team. This tournament is played with players from the local league,’’ wrote Argentina’s most influential sports daily Ole.”

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr had charged the boys to play well and earn a spot on the team to the World Cup, however, only goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa has a realistic chance of making Russia 2018.

Argentina will clash with Nigeria for the fifth time at the World Cup on June 26 at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.

The two-time world champions face Italy and Spain in March as part of their preparations for the mundial.

The post Argentina media mocks CHAN Eagles appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

