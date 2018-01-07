Army, DSS gun down notorious kidnapper, Don Wani – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Army, DSS gun down notorious kidnapper, Don Wani
Don Wani, the notorious kidnapper, who allegedly masterminded the killing of 23 persons in Omoku in Rivers state, has been killed. Wani, a suspected militant leader, was confirmed killed in a combined operation by the Department of State Services (DSS …
