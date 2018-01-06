Army Injures Boko Haram Factional Leader, Maman Nur, Kills Foot Soldiers

The Nigerian troops of operation Lafiya Dole in its ongoing artellery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lakechad region, said it has injured the factional leader of Boko Haram, Mamman Nur. A statement by the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command of operation Lafiya Dole, Col Onyema Nwachukwu said several of his […]

The post Army Injures Boko Haram Factional Leader, Maman Nur, Kills Foot Soldiers appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

