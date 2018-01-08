Arrest politicians sponsoring killers – Dickson charges security agencies
Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, on Monday in Yenagoa asked security agencies to apprehend and prosecute political leaders who sponsor criminals. A statement by his special adviser on media, Fidelis Soriwei, said Dickson spoke during a courtesy call on him by the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Alhassan. The Governor […]
