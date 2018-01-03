Arsenal 2 Chelsea 2
London, United Kingdom | AFP | Arsenal 2 (Wilshere 63, Bellerín 90+2) Chelsea 2 (Hazard 67-pen, Marcos Alonso 83)
The points are shared after a frantic end to tonight’s game at Emirates Stadium#AFCvCFCpic.twitter.com/0pcxia4DTZ
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2018
At the other end @PetrCech keeps out Morata before Zappacosta hits the crossbar#AFCvCFC 2-2 (90)
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2018
YESSSSSS!!#AFCvCFC 2-2 (90) pic.twitter.com/XyS5l09W9O
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2018
Come on, Theo!
@CalumChambers95
@theowalcott#AFCvCFC 1-2 (88) pic.twitter.com/RBtTayAp4n
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2018
Alonso fires home from close range#AFCvCFC 1-2 (84)
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2018
Time for our first change…
@LacazetteAlex
@DannyWelbeck#AFCvCFC 1-1 (80) pic.twitter.com/rMzbU7TmlO
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2018
