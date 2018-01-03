Arsenal 2 Chelsea 2

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Arsenal 2 (Wilshere 63, Bellerín 90+2) Chelsea 2 (Hazard 67-pen, Marcos Alonso 83)

The points are shared after a frantic end to tonight’s game at Emirates Stadium#AFCvCFCpic.twitter.com/0pcxia4DTZ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2018

At the other end @PetrCech keeps out Morata before Zappacosta hits the crossbar#AFCvCFC 2-2 (90) — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2018

Alonso fires home from close range#AFCvCFC 1-2 (84) — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2018

