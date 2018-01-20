Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: Arsene Wenger hails his side’s performance without Alexis Sanchez – talkSPORT.com



talkSPORT.com Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: Arsene Wenger hails his side's performance without Alexis Sanchez

talkSPORT.com

Arsene Wenger hailed his players for focusing on events on the pitch as Arsenal raced to a 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners got off to a flyer when Nacho Monreal gave them the lead after six minutes before going …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

