Arsenal expected XI: Arsene Wenger to be forced into changes for 3-4-3 against Chelsea – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Arsenal expected XI: Arsene Wenger to be forced into changes for 3-4-3 against Chelsea
Daily Star
Arsene Wenger faces a bit of an injury crisis ahead of the big London derby. Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey, Nacho Monreal and Olivier Giroud remain injury absentees while Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny and Sead Kolasinac are all serious doubts after …
Angry Wenger hits out at schedulers and referees
Arsene Wenger says management is 'a drug' after Premier League record
Sir Alex Ferguson congratulates Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger for breaking his Premier League record
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!