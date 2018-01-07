Arsenal FC suffers shock FA Cup exit at Forest

Arsenal FC have been sent out of the FA cup third round in a away match to the Championship side Nottingham forest.

The match which ended 4-2 in favor of Forest was a dramatic one for the home side scoring two penalties to secure the victory over the defending champion of the oldest cup.

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has lifted the famous trophy on seven occasions – including three of the last four years – but saw his much-changed side undone by two Eric Lichaj goals along with penalties from Ben Brereton and Kieran Dowell in a classic cup tie at the City Ground.

The result represents Arsenal’s first third-round defeat since they lost in a replay to Sheffield United eight months prior to Wenger’s appointment in 1996, meaning his first time to be sent out of the FA cup in third round.

