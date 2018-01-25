Arsenal knock out Chelsea in Carabao Cup, to meet Man City

Arsenal edged out London rivals Chelsea in the second semi-final of the Carabao Cup, coming from behind to win 2-1 on Monday at the Emirates Stadium.

They will now meet Manchester City in the final in Wembley on 25 February.

It was the fourth time in the last five seasons that Arsenal would qualify for the final of a domestic cup final.

Eden Hazard scored for Chelsea in the 7th minute but five minutes after defender Antonio Ruediger gifted Arsenal a goal, to cancel Chelsea lead.

In the second half, midfielder Granit Xhaka scored the winner for the Arsene Wenger team.

Arsenal had played a goalless draw with Chelsea in the first leg last week.

