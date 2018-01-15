 Arsenal lead Tottenham in the race for Malcom – Daily Cannon (satire) (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal lead Tottenham in the race for Malcom – Daily Cannon (satire) (blog)

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal lead Tottenham in the race for Malcom
Daily Cannon (satire) (blog)
Arsenal could reportedly beat Tottenham to the signing of Bordeaux forward Malcom, as they're willing to pay more money in January. It seems like Malcom could be the one to replace Alexis Sanchez. There was plenty of noise about his potential arrival

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.