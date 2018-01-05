Arsenal Manager Wenger Given Touchline Ban, Fine For Referee Incident

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been sanctioned for misconduct after the club’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League last Sunday. The Frenchman was on Friday handed a three-match touchline ban and a fine of 40,000 pounds. Wenger, who was aggrieved after West Brom were handed a late penalty kick to […]

