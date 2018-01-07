Football : Arsenal dumped out of FA Cup, Leeds shocked by Newport – Pulse Nigeria
Football : Arsenal dumped out of FA Cup, Leeds shocked by Newport
FA Cup holders Arsenal were sensationally dumped out of the competition by Nottingham Forest on Sunday, joining Leeds United as big-name casualties on a day of shocks. Published: 18:18 , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International by AFP …
Outplayed and outfought, Arsenal's defence of the FA Cup must go down as the worst for years
Arsene Wenger says Arsenal 'were not good enough anywhere' after FA Cup holders crash out to Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal: Eric Lichaj double helps eliminate holders
