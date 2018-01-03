Arsenal set to sign Konstantinos Mavropanos with Greek wonderkid due in London to discuss £2.2m move – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Arsenal set to sign Konstantinos Mavropanos with Greek wonderkid due in London to discuss £2.2m move
Daily Mail
The defender and his representatives are due in London to discuss a £2.2m move from PAS Giannina. Arsenal are close to signing Greek wonderkid Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina.
