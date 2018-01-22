Arsenal Sign Mkhitaryan As Sanchez Joins Man Utd

Arsenal have announced the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a swap deal with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez. Mkhitaryan, 29, has signed a long-term contract to become the Gunners’ second January signing, following Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina. “I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal,” the Armenia international told Arsenal’s official website. “Now that I’m here, […]

