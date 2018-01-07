Arsenal Suffer Shock Defeat Against Nottingham Forest, Crash Out Of FA Cup

Although Arsenal have won three FA Cup titles in four years, Nottingham Forest dwelt the North London club a 4-2 defeat that ensured Arsene Wenger crashed out of the competition in the third round for the first time since becoming manager at the club. Two goals from Eric Lichaj and a penalty each by Ben […]

The post Arsenal Suffer Shock Defeat Against Nottingham Forest, Crash Out Of FA Cup appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

