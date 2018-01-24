Arsenal Youngster Kelechi Nwakali Returns to Dutch Club MVV Maastricht On Loan – 90min
|
90min
|
Arsenal Youngster Kelechi Nwakali Returns to Dutch Club MVV Maastricht On Loan
90min
Arsenal youngster Kelechi Nwakali has returned to Dutch second-tier side MVV Maastricht on loan. The 19-year-old spent the 2016/17 season with the Dutch team, but was sent to newly-promoted first-division outfit VVV Venlo at the beginning of this …
Nwakali returns to Maastricht on loan
Kelechi Nwakali joins MVV Maastricht on loan
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!