 Arsenal Youngster Kelechi Nwakali Returns to Dutch Club MVV Maastricht On Loan – 90min | Nigeria Today
Arsenal Youngster Kelechi Nwakali Returns to Dutch Club MVV Maastricht On Loan – 90min

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Sports


Arsenal Youngster Kelechi Nwakali Returns to Dutch Club MVV Maastricht On Loan
Arsenal youngster Kelechi Nwakali has returned to Dutch second-tier side MVV Maastricht on loan. The 19-year-old spent the 2016/17 season with the Dutch team, but was sent to newly-promoted first-division outfit VVV Venlo at the beginning of this
