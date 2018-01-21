Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez ‘Arrives At Manchester United For Medical’

Alexis Sanchez arrived on Sunday at Manchester United’s training HQ to seal his move from Arsenal, sources have told ESPN FC as his swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan edged closer.

The final details of the Chile international’s move to Old Trafford, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer to Arsenal, were agreed on Saturday night.

Alexis Sanchez​’s move to Manchester United​ edges even closer, as he posts a video of himself boarding a private jet. Live Transfer Blog: https://t.co/oa5dbjmGvD ( via Instagram/alexis_officia1) pic.twitter.com/frzNjKuV9d — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 21, 2018

The Chile international had earlier posted a video on Instagram, apparently showing him walking across an airstrip towards a private jet following reports that he was due in northwest England for a medical.

It is understood that Sanchez arrived in Manchester on Sunday to undergo a medical at Carrington and sign what is expected to be a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Alexis Sanchez has arrived at Manchester United’s training HQ to seal his move from Arsenal, sources have told ESPN FC. https://t.co/9gazPAhBxt pic.twitter.com/QqwPEcOqyE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 21, 2018

Sources also told ESPN FC that the agreement between United and Arsenal is a straight swap with no additional fee involved.

Sky Sports News reported that Mkhitaryan would have a medical in London on Sunday.

Chile’s Sanchez, 29, is set to become United’s best-paid player, with some reports putting his salary at £400,000 ($554,000) per week.

Sky Sports News showed Armenian international Mkhitaryan, also 29, at a central London hotel on Saturday evening alongside agent Mino Raiola.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and United manager Jose Mourinho both said they expected the two-way deal between the Premier League rivals to go through.

Wenger said Sanchez was absent from the Arsenal squad on Saturday because he was close to completing a deal that has been in the making since United out-bid Manchester City for the former Barcelona star.

“I expect soon or never,” Mourinho said after his side’s 1-0 win against Burnley. “I think it is so close, so close, so close that if it doesn’t happen it’s not going to happen.”

Jose Mourinho has given his players two days off following their 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Sanchez is in line to train with his new teammates on Tuesday before a debut against Yeovil in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.

He is expected to take United’s No. 7 shirt, vacant since Memphis Depay left the club a year ago.

The post Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez ‘Arrives At Manchester United For Medical’ appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

