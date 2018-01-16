Theo Walcott will leave Arsenal with a sense of unfulfilled potential – SkySports
Theo Walcott will leave Arsenal with a sense of unfulfilled potential
Theo Walcott is closing in on a £20m move from Arsenal to Everton. What legacy does he leave at the club he joined at the age of 16? His achievements are admirable but the sense of unfulfilled potential is impossible to ignore, writes Nick Wright. Theo …
Arsenal's Walcott set for Everton medical
Transfer news: Theo Walcott set for Everton's medical, Giroud-Aubameyang swap on the cards
Theo Walcott puts finishing touches to £20m Everton move after getting green light from Arsene Wenger
