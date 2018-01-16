 Theo Walcott will leave Arsenal with a sense of unfulfilled potential – SkySports | Nigeria Today
Theo Walcott will leave Arsenal with a sense of unfulfilled potential – SkySports

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Sports


Theo Walcott will leave Arsenal with a sense of unfulfilled potential
Theo Walcott is closing in on a £20m move from Arsenal to Everton. What legacy does he leave at the club he joined at the age of 16? His achievements are admirable but the sense of unfulfilled potential is impossible to ignore, writes Nick Wright. Theo
