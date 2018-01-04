Arsene Wenger: FA asks Arsenal boss about his latest criticism of refereeing decisions – BBC Sport
BBC Sport
Arsene Wenger: FA asks Arsenal boss about his latest criticism of refereeing decisions
Arsene Wenger faces further Football Association disciplinary action after describing disputed refereeing decisions as "concerning coincidences". Before Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea the Arsenal boss criticised decisions and after the match said …
