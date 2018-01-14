Arsene Wenger Suggests Alexis Sanchez Is Set To Leave Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has suggested that Alexis Sanchez is on the brink of leaving the club after omitting the forward from his squad to face Bournemouth.

Alexis Sanchez was not included in the Gunners’ 18-man travelling party for Sunday lunchtime’s encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

Sanchez has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City over the past six months, while Manchester United and Liverpool have also reportedly joined the race.

Wenger believes that the 29-year-old’s future is close to being resolved one way or another, telling Sky Sports News: “He’s been vague at the moment; his situation is not decided one way or the other so I left him at home.”

Asked if a resolution was imminent, Wenger added: “Yes, but don’t read too much into it because even I don’t know what way it will go. You want to focus on the players who are on the pitch who can do well for the club.”

