Arsène Wenger’s red mist thickens with attack on refereeing from ‘dark ages’ – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Arsène Wenger's red mist thickens with attack on refereeing from 'dark ages'
The Guardian
Arsène Wenger argues with Mike Dean after the referee handed a late penalty against Arsenal in their 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images. Arsenal. Arsène Wenger's red mist thickens with attack on …
Arsenal's Arsene Wenger SAVAGES 'out of touch' Premier League referees after West Brom penalty row brings FA …
Arsene Wenger could get stadium ban after being accused of questioning Mike Dean's integrity
Arsene Wenger calls Mike Dean penalty decision 'a farce' in new attack on refs
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!