 As George Weah Mounts The Saddle – Leadership Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

As George Weah Mounts The Saddle – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

As George Weah Mounts The Saddle
Leadership Newspapers
Tuesday, January 22, George Oppong Weah was sworn in as the 24th president of Liberia. It was historic, being the first political transition between two democratically-elected governments in the country in 44 years. While promising no quick fixes but
Gbezohngar Findley Confirmed as Foreign Minister – Joins Pres. Weah For AU Summit Jan. 30Front Page Africa
Justice Minister-Designate's Corruption Issue: President Weah's First TestLiberian Daily Observer
I'm 'Novice' to Foreign ServiceThe New Dawn Liberia
The Patriotic Vanguard –Liberian Dialogue –GhanaWeb –Lagos (press release)
all 29 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.