As redesign rolls out, Snap lays off 22 staff members across 8 departments

After a not-so-hot 2017 on the stock market, Snap Inc. is laying off nearly two dozen employees and relocating others. The change comes as the new Snapchat redesign is rolling out.

The post As redesign rolls out, Snap lays off 22 staff members across 8 departments appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

