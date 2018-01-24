Asset declaration trial: Saraki, FG return to CCT Feb. 6

Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki will be back at the Code of Conduct Tribunal for his trial in the False Asset Declaration charges brought against him by the Federal Government. However, unlike in the recent time, Saraki will only defend himself on three count charges as ordered by the Court of Appeal Abuja Division which in its judgement nullified 15 out of 18 charges against the Senator.

