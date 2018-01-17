Assets declaration: Justice Ngwuta asks CCT to quash charges

EMBATTLED Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court yesterday faulted his ongoing trial for alleged non-compliance with the assets declaration law at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT. Justice Ngwuta in a motion filed on January 9 by his team of lawyers led by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), wants the tribunal to dismiss the charge […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

