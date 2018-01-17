At 70, Oshinowo can’t slow down – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
At 70, Oshinowo can't slow down
The Punch
About two years ago, acclaimed visual artist, Kolade Oshinowo, said he did not know what normally attracted collectors and other lovers of the paint and brush to his works. Perhaps all he knows is that more people with appetite for quality artworks …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!