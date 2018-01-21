At least 18 dead in Kabul hotel attack, including 14 foreigners – Channel NewsAsia



Channel NewsAsia At least 18 dead in Kabul hotel attack, including 14 foreigners

Channel NewsAsia

Officials said the death toll from the attack on the six-storey Intercontinental Hotel could rise as staff were still checking rooms. An Afghan security personnel stands guard as smoke billows from the Intercontinental Hotel during a gun battle between …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

