At least 25 killed in Mexico over bloody weekend – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
At least 25 killed in Mexico over bloody weekend
Reuters
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – At least 25 people were murdered in Mexico this weekend, according to officials and local media, including nine men who were executed at a house party in a suburb of the wealthy northern industrial city of Monterrey. A soldier …
[BREAKING] Nine dead in Mexico shooting
7 football fans shot dead in Mexico
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!