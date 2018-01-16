At Least 7 Killed, Many Injured in Lagos Twin Gas Explosions

No fewer than seven persons were killed and many others injured yesterday following gas explosions in Magodo and Badagry areas of Lagos.

While the first explosion occurred at a gas company, Second Coming Nigeria Limited, located on CMD Road, Magodo, the second happened a few hours later at a gas retail plant in Badagry.

Three people died and eight others sustained serious injuries in the Magodo explosion.

The Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi and Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), ACP Tunji Disu, who rushed to the scene of the incident, helped to contain the arising inferno.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu, narrated: “The agency was alerted to a fire outbreak at a gas plant (Second Coming Nigeria Limited) located on CMD Road, Magodo, Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) around 7:26 a.m.

“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the gas plant was engulfed by the inferno. An eyewitness said the fire outbreak could have been as a result of gas leakage from the plant.

“Preliminary investigation by the agency revealed that three reservoir tanks for the storage of gas and one 33, 000-litre gas truck in the gas station were engulfed by fire, with a secondary explosion occurring within the station.

“Unfortunately, two burnt bodies were recovered behind the fence of the gas station, while eight casualties were also recorded with various degrees of burns and injuries.

“They were attended to by the officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and the agency’s paramedics before moving two of the victims, who suffered more degrees of burns to the Trauma Centre at Toll Gate for further medical attention.

“Also, the men of the Lagos State Fire Service with four fire trucks and the Lagos Response Unit (LRU) Fire Unit with two fire trucks were able to curtail the spread to adjourning buildings in the area.

“Other emergency responders on ground include RRS, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Red Cross, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the Federal Fire Service.”

He assured that an investigation would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the explosion and to prevent a recurrence.

In the second explosion in Badagry, four persons were confirmed dead with pieces of dismembered bodies littering the scene.

The explosion at a gas retail shop at Iluda Road, Ajara Vetho in Badagry, occurred at about 10:00 a.m.

An anonymous source reportedly confirmed to The Guardian that four persons, three men and a woman, died instantly while many others were injured even as fire fighters battled to put out the inferno.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital while the bodies of the dead were deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue.

The unfortunate incidents caused traffic gridlock in the affected areas.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post At Least 7 Killed, Many Injured in Lagos Twin Gas Explosions appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

