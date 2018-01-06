Atiku Abubakar not financier of Miyetti Allah – Adviser
Mr Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has debunked an allegation that Abubakar was the chief financier of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria. Ibe, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, described the allegation against Abubakar, who holds Tiv traditional title of Zege Mule U Tiv, as […]
The post Atiku Abubakar not financier of Miyetti Allah – Adviser appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
