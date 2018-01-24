Atiku condemns burning of Falae’s farm
FORMER Vice President and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar yesterday condemned the burning of a farm belonging to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae. Atiku Abubakar said in a press statement by his media office on Tuesday that arson is a punishable offence under the law […]
