Atiku condemns New Year killings in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna

Former Vice President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has described as unacceptable, the cycle of blood-letting that led to the loss of innocent lives in some parts of the country last week. He stated this Wednesday against the backdrop of recent killings in Rivers, Kaduna, Benue and other parts of […]

The post Atiku condemns New Year killings in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

