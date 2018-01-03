Atiku reacts to killings in Rivers, Benue, Kaduna

Former Vice President, ‎Atiku Abubakar has condemned the recent attacks in Rivers, Benue and Kaduna States, describing it as worrisome and unacceptable. Atiku, in a statement by his Media Office on Wednesday also condemned the morning bomb attack, at Gamboru Mosque in Borno State, barely three days into the New Year. Teenage suicide bomber kills […]

