 Atiku reacts to killings in Rivers, Benue, Kaduna | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Atiku reacts to killings in Rivers, Benue, Kaduna

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former Vice President, ‎Atiku Abubakar has condemned the recent attacks in Rivers, Benue and Kaduna States, describing it as worrisome and unacceptable. Atiku, in a statement by his Media Office on Wednesday also condemned the morning bomb attack, at Gamboru Mosque in Borno State, barely three days into the New Year. Teenage suicide bomber kills […]

Atiku reacts to killings in Rivers, Benue, Kaduna

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.