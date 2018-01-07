Atiku reacts to Tinubu’s alleged support for him, says Nigeria in trouble under Buhari
Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has launched a fresh attack on the Federal Government, saying Nigerians are currently “jobless, hopeless.” The former Vice President said this while reacting to insinuations that national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu was in support of his 2019 presidential ambition. Speaking through his media aide, Paul […]
