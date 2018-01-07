Atiku reacts to Tinubu’s alleged support for him, says Nigeria in trouble under Buhari

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has launched a fresh attack on the Federal Government, saying Nigerians are currently “jobless, hopeless.” The former Vice President said this while reacting to insinuations that national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu was in support of his 2019 presidential ambition. Speaking through his media aide, Paul […]

Atiku reacts to Tinubu’s alleged support for him, says Nigeria in trouble under Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

