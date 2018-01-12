Atiku Speaks On Mass Burial Of 73 Benue People Killed By Herdsmen

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sympathise with the people of Benue state following the mass burial of 73 people killed by herdsmen. This is following the recent attacks on Logo and Guma local governments in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen. In a post on his Twitter handle, Atiku wrote: “My thoughts and prayers […]

The post Atiku Speaks On Mass Burial Of 73 Benue People Killed By Herdsmen appeared first on Timeofgist.

