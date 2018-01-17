AT&T and Verizon’s speeds start to recover after launch of unlimited data
When the major carriers finally unveiled unlimited data plans, AT&T and Verizon’s speeds took a bit of a hit. Now, it seems as though the two are finally recovering, with speeds slowly inching up.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.
