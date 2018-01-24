AT&T calls on Congress to create new net neutrality laws — but why?

AT&T spent millions lobbying against net neutrality. Now it’s now calling on Congress to draft new laws. Why the change? It’s possible the company is worried about having to deal with dozens of net neutrality laws at the state level.

The post AT&T calls on Congress to create new net neutrality laws — but why? appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

